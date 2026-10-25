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Canada

U.K. won’t join Canada-led defence bank, but pledges cooperation

By Dylan Robertson The Canadian Press
Posted October 25, 2026 5:59 pm
1 min read
Rheinmetall's Mission Master SP, an electric unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) made in Canada, runs on an automated loop on its test course during GCXpo 2026, a demonstration showcase of Canadian next-gen tech, at Area X.O in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026. View image in full screen
Rheinmetall's Mission Master SP, an electric unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) made in Canada, runs on an automated loop on its test course during GCXpo 2026, a demonstration showcase of Canadian next-gen tech, at Area X.O in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
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The British government has turned down Ottawa’s attempts to have it join the international Defence, Security and Resilience Bank, though London says it will work in lockstep with Canada to meet NATO spending targets.

The DSRB is meant to reduce borrowing costs for military spending by pooling credit strength among allies.

Canada has tried for months to convince the U.K. to join the project, but London has instead been pursuing its own program called the Multilateral Defence Mechanism.

Click to play video: 'Canadian government ‘encouraged’ as 8 countries commit to global defence bank'
Canadian government ‘encouraged’ as 8 countries commit to global defence bank

Both countries agreed Sunday to craft a framework for cooperation between both banks, “having mutually concluded that it is best to develop two distinct but complementary institutions.”

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The two will “work in close partnership” on investment opportunities and challenges, according to a joint media statement.

The DSRB will be based in Canada and has the support of countries such as Belgium, Turkey and Ukraine.

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