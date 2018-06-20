Hamilton police investigate 1998 fatal hit and run, two decades later

Wednesday is the 20th anniversary of the untimely death of Troy Armstrong.

Far from it being a cold case, Hamilton police say are still investigating the hit and run that left the 24-year-old dead.

On June 20, 1998, Armstrong was the passenger in a vehicle that was stopped at Highway 20 and Highway 56 in Hamilton, when a truck hit them from behind.

According to the police report, Armstrong got out of the car and exchanged words with the driver of the truck.

Armstrong kicked at the truck as it started to move, smashing the driver side mirror. He then fell and was struck by the truck which resulted in his death.

Crime Stoppers has posted a YouTube link of the re-enactment.

The truck is described as an early 1980s white pick-up truck, with dark blue wooden racks on top of the box of the truck, and green “west coast style” side mirrors. Armstrong broke the driver side mirror when he kicked it.

The driver of the vehicle is described as a white male, then in his early 30s, with a stocky build and short, straight black hair.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit of the Hamilton Police Service continues to investigate the collision. Any witnesses to the collision who have not already spoken with Police are being asked to contact Detective Constable Hendrik Vandercraats at (905) 546-4753 or (905) 546-4755.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at: http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com