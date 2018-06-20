3 men injured, 1 critically, after assault in Halton Region

Police are investigating after a man was critically injured following an assault in Halton Region overnight.

Halton Regional Police said officers responded to a call just after midnight on Winston Churchill Boulevard and Steeles Avenue West near the Peel Region border.

Police said three men were in a vehicle when another vehicle approached and an interaction occurred between the two parties.

Authorities said the men who were assaulted left the area and reported it to police in Peel Region near James Potter Road and Steeles Avenue in Brampton.

Peel Paramedics said one man was transported to hospital in critical condition. The second person was also taken to hospital in stable condition. The third person suffered minor injuries.

Police have not released any information about the suspects involved in the incident.

