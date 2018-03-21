Man charged with 1st-degree murder after fatal assault in Brampton

A 22-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a 21-year-old man in Brampton this week.

Police and paramedics said they were called to the Cedarcliff Trail and Sandalwood Parkway area, near Torbram Road, at around 5:50 p.m. on Monday.

The man, identified as Paviter Singh Bassi, was taken to a Toronto trauma centre in life-threatening condition, where police confirmed he died early Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said Monday night that officers received reports the victim was assaulted by two men and that he may have been hit with sticks.

Peel Regional Police said Karanvir Singh Bassi was arrested on Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder. Authorities said he is not related to the victim.

The suspect was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses to come forward, including anyone who may have dashcam or surveillance video of the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call Peel Regional Police Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

—With a file from Jessica Patton