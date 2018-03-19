Crime
Man in critical condition after being assaulted in north Brampton: officials

Peel Paramedics say a man was taken to a Toronto trauma centre in critical condition Monday evening.

A man has been taken to hospital in critical condition after an assault in Brampton’s north end on Monday, officials say.

Peel Regional Police and paramedics say they were called to the Cedarcliff Trail and Sandalwood Parkway area, near Torbram Road, at around 5:50 p.m.

A police spokesperson said officers received reports the man was assaulted by two males and that he may have been hit with sticks.

The man was taken to a Toronto trauma centre by paramedics with life-threatening injuries.

Officers haven’t released suspect information.

