Man in critical condition after being assaulted in north Brampton: officials

A man has been taken to hospital in critical condition after an assault in Brampton’s north end on Monday, officials say.

Peel Regional Police and paramedics say they were called to the Cedarcliff Trail and Sandalwood Parkway area, near Torbram Road, at around 5:50 p.m.

A police spokesperson said officers received reports the man was assaulted by two males and that he may have been hit with sticks.

#ASSAULT Cedarcliff Trail and Sandalwood Pkwy #Brampton. Reports of 2 males assaulting another male using sticks. Male victim transported to trauma centre with life threatening injuries. No suspect information. Call came in at 5:51 pm. Police in area. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) March 19, 2018

The man was taken to a Toronto trauma centre by paramedics with life-threatening injuries.

Officers haven’t released suspect information.