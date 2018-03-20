Peel police appealing for witnesses after Brampton man fatally assaulted

Peel Regional Police are appealing for witnesses after a 21-year-old Brampton man was fatally assaulted Monday night.

Police and paramedics said they were called to the Cedarcliff Trail and Sandalwood Parkway area, near Torbram Road, at around 5:50 p.m.

The man, identified as Paviter Singh Bassi, was taken to a Toronto trauma centre in life-threatening condition, where police confirmed he died early Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said Monday night that officers received reports the man was assaulted by two males and that he may have been hit with sticks.

Officers haven’t released suspect information.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have dash-cam or surveillance video of the incident.

Anyone with information can contact police at (905) 453-2121, ext 3205 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

The incident marks Peel Region’s eighth homicide of the year.

—With files from Nick Westoll