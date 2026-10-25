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1 comment

  1. Ted
    October 25, 2026 at 5:32 pm

    USA holds the software for these jets. Look what happened to Ukraine with starlink. USA slowed their access to information to defend against missile and drone attacks. Let’s just take the first batch we paid for and then get a different jet that isn’t controlled by America. They have proven they can’t be trusted

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Canada

Canada receives first F-35 jets from U.S. as full order still under review

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 25, 2026 5:03 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada’s defence minister says F-35 fighter jet purchase ‘remains under review’'
Canada’s defence minister says F-35 fighter jet purchase ‘remains under review’
RELATED: Canada's defence minister says F-35 fighter jet purchase ‘remains under review’ – Jan 29, 2026
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Canada has received its first pair of new F-35 fighter jets, with Ottawa still deliberating on how many of the American planes it will buy.

The Royal Canadian Air Force announced receiving the two Lockheed Martin jets Friday on social media with a photo from Phoenix showing one plane with a maple-leaf roundel.

The air force could not immediately say when it will start training pilots with the new planes, which U.S. Ambassador Pete Hoekstra recently hailed as “the best fighter in the world.”

Click to play video: 'A lot of disinformation out about Canada’s potential F-35 deal: Trade and defence expert'
A lot of disinformation out about Canada’s potential F-35 deal: Trade and defence expert

Prime Minister Mark Carney has paused plans to proceed with a planned order for 88 of these stealth fighter jets, and it may instead have a mixed fleet that includes Gripen jets made by Saab.

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Carney launched a review of the purchase amid U.S. President Donald Trump’s repeated trade and annexation threats, and the review was supposed to have concluded a year ago.

Last year, Trump mused about providing allies with jets that have limited capabilities in order to maintain American supremacy, and former foreign minister Lloyd Axworthy warns in a Saturday blog post that Washington controls software used by F-35 jets.

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