London police search for suspect in alleged weekend sexual assault

London police are looking for a 28-year-old man following an alleged sexual assault.

It was early in the morning on Saturday, Sept. 22 when police said they were called to a London address for a report of sexual assault.

According to police, the female victim says she met the alleged perpetrator online. He’s believed to have slapped and chocked the victim, investigators said.

The victim was able to get to safety and the man fled.

Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of Adam Dabrowski, 28, formerly of London. While his whereabouts are not known, police said he may be in the Toronto area.

Dabrowski has been known to use online dating sites. He has used the name “Adaskio” on Tinder, but has also been known to use the names “El Hefe,” “LOL ATYOU” on Snapchat, and “Andre,” police warned.

He is facing multiple charges including one count each of sexual assault, overcoming resistance by attempting to choke and uttering threats of death or bodily harm.

This isn’t the first time Dabrowski has faced charges related to online dating services.

Back in February, he was charged by police after allegedly threatening to release private and personal photos of a woman unless she performed sexual acts or gave him money.

Police arrested Dabrowski following that incident. He was charged with two counts of extortion, one count of sexual assault and one count of publishing intimate images without consent.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts, or anyone who has information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously here.