September 20, 2018 5:33 pm

Surveillance image of suspect, vehicle released in ‘unmarked taxi’ sex-assault investigation

By News Announcer  980 CFPL

London police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in a sexual assault investigation.

London Police Service
Police have released surveillance photos of both the suspect and suspect vehicle.

According to police, a woman attempted to flag down a taxi on Richmond Street near Western Road in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Sept. 11.

A black, four-door sedan stopped and the woman got in, thinking it was an unmarked taxi. The woman also reported seeing what looked like a meter near the centre console in the vehicle.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a four-door black Honda Civic.

The London Police Service

She told police she was taken to a parking lot in the area of Dundas and Maitland streets and was sexually assaulted.

The vehicle is believed to be a four-door black Honda Civic.

Anyone with information about the case or with knowledge of the identity of the suspect is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Global News