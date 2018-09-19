Crime
London police appeal to public for help identifying sexual assault suspect

Police are asking the public for help identifying the suspect.

London police are appealing to the public in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

According to police, a woman reported that on Sunday at roughly 3 a.m. a stranger approached her and touched her inappropriately. Police say she and a friend were walking northbound on Richmond Street near Piccadilly Street at the time.

The suspect is described as having a full beard, between five-feet-seven-inches and five-feet-10-inches tall with an average build. He was wearing a black T-shirt, an orange turban, and camouflaged pants. Police have also released a suspect photo.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

