London police appeal to public for help identifying sexual assault suspect

London police are appealing to the public in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

According to police, a woman reported that on Sunday at roughly 3 a.m. a stranger approached her and touched her inappropriately. Police say she and a friend were walking northbound on Richmond Street near Piccadilly Street at the time.

The suspect is described as having a full beard, between five-feet-seven-inches and five-feet-10-inches tall with an average build. He was wearing a black T-shirt, an orange turban, and camouflaged pants. Police have also released a suspect photo.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.