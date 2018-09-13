London police probe alleged sexual assault involving mistaken taxi

London police are investigating after a woman reported being sexually assaulted by a man she thought was a taxi driver.

According to police, it began at 2 a.m. on Tuesday when the woman attempted to flag down a cab on Richmond Street near Western Road.

When a black four-door sedan stopped near the woman, police say she entered the vehicle, believing it was an unmarked taxi.

Police say the driver became upset when the women was unable to pay for the ride, and drove her to the area of Dundas and Maitland streets, where the driver allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The suspect is a described as a man with a medium complexion, standing between six feet and six feet three inches and weighing 200 pounds. Police say he has brown eyes, a small beard on his chin, and is between 30 to 35 years old.

The man is balding on top, with hair on the sides, and police say he was last seen wearing a white shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information is urged to contact London police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).