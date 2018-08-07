London man, 88, facing sex assault charges in inappropriate touching investigation

An elderly London man is due in court next month on three counts of sexual assault after three women reported separate incidents to police.

Last Monday, police released surveillance photos and a suspect description after a woman reported an incident in the city’s north end.

The woman said she was walking on the south side of Gainsborough Road near Limberlost on the afternoon of July 25 when an elderly man approached her.

The woman went to assist him over concerns he was confused but the man reportedly grabbed her by the wrists, said something in an unknown language, and touched her inappropriately before she was able to pull away.

Days after releasing the suspect’s description and surveillance photos, two more women came forward to police to report similar incidents. On Friday, police released updated photos and information about those two other cases, both of which took place prior to the July 25 incident.

One took place between April 28 and May 5 in the area of Coronation Drive and Hyde Park Road while the other took place on July 12 in the area of Fanshawe Park Road West and Hyde Park Road.

Police say a suspect was identified on Sunday and on Tuesday police announced Ali Nazar Mohd, 88, faces three counts of sexual assault.

He’s due in court on Sept. 19.