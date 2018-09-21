Oilers’ musical Marody eludes latest round of roster cuts to keep NHL hopes alive

Another eight players were cut at the Edmonton Oilers’ training camp on Thursday but prospect Cooper Marody wasn’t one of them — in fact, he picked up his first point of the pre-season in a tilt against the Winnipeg Jets that night.

“[I just want] to play my game [and] do everything I can to show I can play in the NHL,” the Michigan-born forward says.

The Oilers acquired Marody from the Philadelphia Flyers last March. On Thursday, Marody’s first pre-season point came in the form of an assist. Alex Chiasson created a turnover, Marody ended up with the puck and got it to Ty Rattie who scored the goal.

In two games, Marody is +1. Last year, the 21-year-old led U.S. college hockey’s Big Ten Conference in scoring last year, piling up 51 points in 40 games with the University of Michigan.

When he’s not concentrating on hockey, the Oilers prospect works to fulfill his passion for music. Marody sings as well as playing the guitar and piano.

“I’ve always had an interest in it,” he says. “In the summers, when I have more time, I work on that stuff.

“It lets your mind be in another place, which allows you to become a better hockey player.”

The American finished the 2017-18 season with the Oilers’ farm team, the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League. He scored three points in three games with the club, and is expected to be a major contributor in Bakersfield this year.

The Oilers’ next pre-season game is scheduled for Sunday as they face the Jets in a rematch in Winnipeg.

