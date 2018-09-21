Halifax man charged with indecent act at Superstore after turning himself in to police

A Halifax man has been charged after allegedly exposing himself to a young girl at a grocery store.

Halifax Regional Police issued a release earlier this week with surveillance photos of the suspect.

According to police, the man exposed himself to the girl on Sept. 15 at the Atlantic Superstore at 3601 Joseph Howe Dr. The man left the area on foot and did not make physical contact with the girl.

On Sept. 20, after the photos had been circulated on social media, a man turned himself in at police headquarters.

Kenneth William Davis, 54, is facing charges of exposing genitals to a person under the age of 16, as well as mischief.

He is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Sept. 21.