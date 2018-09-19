Crime
September 19, 2018 3:04 pm
Updated: September 19, 2018 3:05 pm

Police looking to identify man who allegedly exposed himself to girl at Superstore

Halifax Regional Police say this man exposed himself to a young girl at the Joseph Howe Drive Superstore on Saturday.

Courtesy: Halifax Regional Police
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly exposed himself to a young girl at a Halifax grocery store over the weekend.

Halifax Regional Police say the incident happened at the Joseph Howe Drive Superstore on Saturday.

Police say the man left the store on foot and didn’t make physical contact with the girl.

The suspect is described as a five-foot-three white man with a large stomach and short hair.

He was wearing light-coloured shorts, a grey T-shirt, black sneakers and glasses at the time of the incident.

Anyone who is able to identify the man is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

