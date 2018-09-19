RCMP divers recover body in N.S. lake after search for missing canoeist

RCMP divers have recovered a body in Barrio Lake, where searchers have been looking for a missing canoeist.

The body was discovered at around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Police initially responded on the morning of Sept. 15 to a distress call at the Digby County lake.

It was reported two men who were in a canoe had fallen into the water and were calling for help.

First reponders rescued one man, but the second man could not be found.

Divers have been on the scene for multiple days.

Police say the identity of the body has not been confirmed and the investigation continues.