September 17, 2018 12:12 pm
Updated: September 17, 2018 12:14 pm

RCMP divers back out at Digby County lake in search of missing man

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

On Sept. 15 at 10 a.m., Meteghan RCMP responded to a distress call at Barrio Lake in Digby County. Two men were in the lake in a canoe, had fallen out of it, and were calling for help.

RCMP divers are returning to a Digby County lake Monday in hopes of locating a missing canoeist.

Meteghan RCMP were called on Saturday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. to a distress call at Barrio Lake. It was reported two men who were in a canoe had fallen into the water.

Searchers and volunteer firefighters, who took boats out into the lake, were able to rescue one man. The second man could not be found.

The RCMP underwater recovery team assisted with the search on Sunday but did not locate the man. They have returned Monday.

Meanwhile, the RCMP investigation into the incident continues.

