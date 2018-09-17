RCMP divers back out at Digby County lake in search of missing man

RCMP divers are returning to a Digby County lake Monday in hopes of locating a missing canoeist.

Meteghan RCMP were called on Saturday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. to a distress call at Barrio Lake. It was reported two men who were in a canoe had fallen into the water.

Searchers and volunteer firefighters, who took boats out into the lake, were able to rescue one man. The second man could not be found.

The RCMP underwater recovery team assisted with the search on Sunday but did not locate the man. They have returned Monday.

Meanwhile, the RCMP investigation into the incident continues.