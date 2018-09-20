Emergency crews responding to large fire in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police say firefighters and officers are responding to a large fire in Mississauga Thursday evening.

Emergency crews were called to a commercial property near Mavis Road and Central Parkway West just before 7 p.m.

Thick, black smoke could be seen in images shared on social media.

The cause of the fire and information on potential injuries was unknown as of early Thursday evening.

Officers closed Mavis Road southbound at Burnhamthorpe Road and Central Parkway West between Mavis and Wolfedale roads.

More to come.

Road Closures:

Mavis southbound / Burnhamthorpe

Central Parkway / Wolfedale

Central Parkway / Mavis — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) September 20, 2018

#Mississauga fire – view from the plaza at Burnhamthorpe and Creditview https://t.co/lt1GfgPMIn — Nick – WLU 2-1 – UK 3-0 (@plainwildcatfan) September 20, 2018