Canada
September 20, 2018 7:40 pm
Updated: September 20, 2018 7:55 pm

Emergency crews responding to large fire in Mississauga

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

Peel Regional Police say firefighters and officers are responding to a large fire in Mississauga Thursday evening.

Emergency crews were called to a commercial property near Mavis Road and Central Parkway West just before 7 p.m.

Thick, black smoke could be seen in images shared on social media.

The cause of the fire and information on potential injuries was unknown as of early Thursday evening.

Officers closed Mavis Road southbound at Burnhamthorpe Road and Central Parkway West between Mavis and Wolfedale roads.

More to come.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
central parkway west
mavis road
Mississauga
Mississauga Fire
Mississauga news
Mississauga traffic
peel regional police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News