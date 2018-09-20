Emergency crews responding to large fire in Mississauga
Peel Regional Police say firefighters and officers are responding to a large fire in Mississauga Thursday evening.
Emergency crews were called to a commercial property near Mavis Road and Central Parkway West just before 7 p.m.
Thick, black smoke could be seen in images shared on social media.
The cause of the fire and information on potential injuries was unknown as of early Thursday evening.
Officers closed Mavis Road southbound at Burnhamthorpe Road and Central Parkway West between Mavis and Wolfedale roads.
More to come.
