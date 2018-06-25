1 person in custody after body found inside burned out car in Mississauga

One person is under arrest after a body was located inside a burned out car in Mississauga on Sunday.

Peel Regional Police said they received a call around 6:51 p.m. on Sunday about a vehicle fire in the area of Dixie Road and Lakeshore Boulevard.

Police arrived on scene and located a body inside the vehicle in a field adjacent to Marie Curtis Park.

Authorities said they were able to locate a person nearby and placed them under arrest.

“There were some witnesses that were able to assist us in locating an individual that they believe may have been involved. Officers were in the area and were able to located that same individual,” Const. Akhil Mooken said.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

#PRP in the area of Dixie/Lakeshore #Mississauga for a vehicle fire, suspicious circumstances. Call received 6:51pm. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) June 25, 2018