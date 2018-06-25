Crime
June 25, 2018 6:42 am

1 person in custody after body found inside burned out car in Mississauga

By Web Producer  Global News

Police investigate the scene of a fatal car fire in Mississauga on June 25, 2018.

Global News
A A

One person is under arrest after a body was located inside a burned out car in Mississauga on Sunday.

Peel Regional Police said they received a call around 6:51 p.m. on Sunday about a vehicle fire in the area of Dixie Road and Lakeshore Boulevard.

Police arrived on scene and located a body inside the vehicle in a field adjacent to Marie Curtis Park.

Authorities said they were able to locate a person nearby and placed them under arrest.

“There were some witnesses that were able to assist us in locating an individual that they believe may have been involved. Officers were in the area and were able to located that same individual,” Const. Akhil Mooken said.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Car Fire
fatal car fire
man under arrest
Mississauga car fire
Peel
peel police
peel regional police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News