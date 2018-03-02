Fire destroys 4-storey residential building under construction in Mississauga

A four-storey residential building under construction in Mississauga has been destroyed by a three-alarm fire that burned for hours on Friday evening.

Peel Regional Police said officers and firefighters were called to the Joymar Drive and Tannery Street area, near Queen Street South and Thomas Street, in Streetsville after 7 p.m. Friday.

Tim Beckett, chief of Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services, said approximately 15 fire trucks and 60 firefighters responded to the three-alarm call. He said firefighters had to take extra precautions in fighting the fire.

“We’ve had some explosions in there, probably a result of building equipment, propane tanks, things like that,” he said.

“The amount of fire that crews arrived to was substantial that did not permit them to go inside.”

It took crews approximately three hours to get the blaze under control.

Beckett said windy weather conditions were a challenge for firefighters.

“The wind will help drive the fire and that’s always a problem — not only driving the fire within the building itself, but flying embers around into the neighbourhood,” he said, adding crews also had to put out spot fires nearby.

A representative for the construction company told Global News the building was in the drywall stage and residents would have been allowed to move in by June.

Officers said nearby homes are being evacuated and Mississauga Transit was called to help those affected as needed.

Residents at a nearby retirement home had to shelter in place.

Peel Paramedics told Global News its crews were on standby and that there were no reports of injuries.

Kyle Dietrich says he was one of the first people who say the fire kick up. Heard a large explosion that sounded like a cannon. @globalnewsto #Mississauga pic.twitter.com/ZIZyu8kLl8 — Kamil Karamali (@KamilKaramali) March 3, 2018

Another part of the burning structure has just collapsed. Hard to tell from here if there's any damage to the seniors' home behind it. Doesn't seem so though. pic.twitter.com/7p0tuA44lH — Mark Carcasole (@MarkCarcGlobal) March 3, 2018

Police said approximately 1,100 residential properties lost power as a result of the fire.

GO Transit reported the last train to operate on the Milton GO line has been stopped at Erindale GO station due to the blaze. However, the buses were still able to access Streetsville GO station.

Firefighters were expected to remain at the scene overnight.

Tannery Street was closed between Queen Street South and Joymar Drive.

— With files from Mark Carcasole

Power outages in the area, please avoid the area — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) March 3, 2018

#PRP responding to the area of Tannery St and Joymar Dr #Mississauga for a fire. Appears to be in a new construction area. No information on injuries. Call received at 7:05pm. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) March 3, 2018

#PRP assisting with evacuation, Mississauga Transit buses will be on scene to assist residents in the area.

Media officer heading to the scene shortly. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) March 3, 2018

Video of the #Streetsville fire from quite a distance away. It gives you an idea of the size of this fire. The downtown #Mississauga skyline can be seen in the background. pic.twitter.com/2DwknwDbuw — Ryan Rocca (@Reporter_Ryan) March 3, 2018

Phone died. (We were on our way back from Grand Valley and heard this on the scanner. No time to charge) Spoke to a prinicipal of the construction company. Tells me he building was in drywalling stage. Would’ve been accepting residents by June. — Mark Carcasole (@MarkCarcGlobal) March 3, 2018

Hard to see in this pic but the level of the flames is much lower to ground now. Building under construction has burned down. Some have told me they just recently started it, others estimate it was 80% done. It’s gone now. pic.twitter.com/KrACuXavlG — Mark Carcasole (@MarkCarcGlobal) March 3, 2018

Massive explosion sounds on scene here in #Mississauga pic.twitter.com/AjNP9WxNEk — Mark Carcasole (@MarkCarcGlobal) March 3, 2018

My understanding right now is that this was a condo development. It’s absolutely falling and blowing apart. pic.twitter.com/hWKQW7LvZ4 — Mark Carcasole (@MarkCarcGlobal) March 3, 2018

Craziest picture from the fire in Streetsville. This man standing on his balcony watching at the height of the blaze. pic.twitter.com/jYAtOrULPh — Danny Longo (@DannyLongo640) March 3, 2018

Mississauga Fire battling blaze near Streetsville, last Milton #GOtrain ends at Erindale GO. GO Buses will finish trip to Milton. pic.twitter.com/ltoyuDtouw — Milton Train (@GOtransitMI) March 3, 2018