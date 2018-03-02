Fire destroys 4-storey residential building under construction in Mississauga
A four-storey residential building under construction in Mississauga has been destroyed by a three-alarm fire that burned for hours on Friday evening.
Peel Regional Police said officers and firefighters were called to the Joymar Drive and Tannery Street area, near Queen Street South and Thomas Street, in Streetsville after 7 p.m. Friday.
Tim Beckett, chief of Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services, said approximately 15 fire trucks and 60 firefighters responded to the three-alarm call. He said firefighters had to take extra precautions in fighting the fire.
“We’ve had some explosions in there, probably a result of building equipment, propane tanks, things like that,” he said.
“The amount of fire that crews arrived to was substantial that did not permit them to go inside.”
It took crews approximately three hours to get the blaze under control.
Beckett said windy weather conditions were a challenge for firefighters.
“The wind will help drive the fire and that’s always a problem — not only driving the fire within the building itself, but flying embers around into the neighbourhood,” he said, adding crews also had to put out spot fires nearby.
VIDEO: Explosions ring out as 3-alarm fire engulfs vacant building in Mississauga
A representative for the construction company told Global News the building was in the drywall stage and residents would have been allowed to move in by June.
Officers said nearby homes are being evacuated and Mississauga Transit was called to help those affected as needed.
Residents at a nearby retirement home had to shelter in place.
Peel Paramedics told Global News its crews were on standby and that there were no reports of injuries.
VIDEO: Massive fire rips through Mississauga construction site
Police said approximately 1,100 residential properties lost power as a result of the fire.
GO Transit reported the last train to operate on the Milton GO line has been stopped at Erindale GO station due to the blaze. However, the buses were still able to access Streetsville GO station.
Firefighters were expected to remain at the scene overnight.
Tannery Street was closed between Queen Street South and Joymar Drive.
— With files from Mark Carcasole
