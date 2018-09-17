Jenifer Lewis wears Nike to 2018 Emmy Awards in support of Colin Kaepernick

Black-ish actress Jenifer Lewis certainly made a statement on the 2018 Emmys red carpet — she wore Nike in support of its latest campaign.

The look for Lewis came after Nike faced backlash for featuring quarterback Colin Kaepernick as the company’s new face.

“I am wearing Nike to applaud them for supporting Colin Kaepernick and his protest against racial injustice and police brutality,” she told Variety.

READ MORE: 2018 Emmy Awards nominations: ‘Handmaid’s Tale,’ ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Atlanta’ lead the pack

“What can I do that’s meaningful? I’ll wear Nike,” she said on the red carpet. “I’ll wear Nike to say thank you. Thank you for leading the resistance! We need more corporate America to stand up also.”

Nike chose Kaepernick, the first NFL player to kneel during the national anthem as a protest against racism, as one of the faces for advertisements commemorating the 30th anniversary of its “Just Do It” slogan on Sept. 3.

The former NFL quarterback posted a black-and-white close-up of himself on Instagram and Twitter featuring the Nike logo and “Just do it” slogan along with the quote, “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”

Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/SRWkMIDdaO — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 3, 2018

Some social media users literally burned Nike products on Monday in protest of the company’s decision to make Kaepernick one of the faces of its campaign.

WATCH BELOW: The latest on Colin Kaepernick and Nike

People began posting photos and videos of themselves cutting and burning Nike merchandise in protest of the ad.

READ MORE: Emmy Awards 2018: The best and worst red carpet looks

Viewers of the Emmys took to Twitter to discuss Lewis’ outfit.

Actress “Jenifer Lewis” ⭐️ Of “Blackish” graced

“The Emmys” in Nike 💙💕😉, When asked why she wore Nike; She stated it was to support Colin Kaepernick

&his protests against Soc. Injustice &👮‍♀️Brutality/#Emmys #EmmysRedCarpet Women’s voices rock pic.twitter.com/JcSsxrplrb — Donnedia Edmond (@donnedia) September 17, 2018

This is why we love you 👏🏾👏🏾@JeniferLewis you’re so appreciated #Emmys pic.twitter.com/p3ZSVOdKff — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) September 17, 2018

Jenifer Lewis showed up in a Nike fit from head to toe. Shake the table sis lol #Emmys — Your Step Mom 👑 (@KaseCakes) September 17, 2018

READ MORE: Nike shoes burn on social media as Colin Kaepernick features in ‘Just Do It’ campaign

This isn’t the first time Lewis showed her support of Nike and Kaepernick.

On Sept. 6, she retweeted a cartoon of Kaepernick with the caption, “WE ARE WAKING UP!!!”

WE ARE WAKING UP!!! https://t.co/MnbmV9Hz1N — Jenifer Lewis (@JeniferLewis) September 6, 2018

—With files from the Associated Press