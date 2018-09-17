Jenifer Lewis wears Nike to 2018 Emmy Awards in support of Colin Kaepernick
Black-ish actress Jenifer Lewis certainly made a statement on the 2018 Emmys red carpet — she wore Nike in support of its latest campaign.
The look for Lewis came after Nike faced backlash for featuring quarterback Colin Kaepernick as the company’s new face.
“I am wearing Nike to applaud them for supporting Colin Kaepernick and his protest against racial injustice and police brutality,” she told Variety.
“What can I do that’s meaningful? I’ll wear Nike,” she said on the red carpet. “I’ll wear Nike to say thank you. Thank you for leading the resistance! We need more corporate America to stand up also.”
Nike chose Kaepernick, the first NFL player to kneel during the national anthem as a protest against racism, as one of the faces for advertisements commemorating the 30th anniversary of its “Just Do It” slogan on Sept. 3.
The former NFL quarterback posted a black-and-white close-up of himself on Instagram and Twitter featuring the Nike logo and “Just do it” slogan along with the quote, “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”
Some social media users literally burned Nike products on Monday in protest of the company’s decision to make Kaepernick one of the faces of its campaign.
People began posting photos and videos of themselves cutting and burning Nike merchandise in protest of the ad.
Viewers of the Emmys took to Twitter to discuss Lewis’ outfit.
This isn’t the first time Lewis showed her support of Nike and Kaepernick.
On Sept. 6, she retweeted a cartoon of Kaepernick with the caption, “WE ARE WAKING UP!!!”
