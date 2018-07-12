2018 Emmy Awards nominations: ‘Handmaid’s Tale,’ ‘Atlanta’ lead the pack

After a pretty remarkable year for television, this year’s Emmy Awards promise to be quite the show.

On Thursday morning, the 2018 Emmy nominations were announced at the Wolf Theatre at the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center.

The Handmaid’s Tale star Samira Wiley, along with The Blacklist actor Ryan Eggold, announced the nominees.

As expected, this year’s frontrunners include dark drama The Handmaid’s Tale, based on Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same name, and Donald Glover comedy Atlanta, which raked in accolades and awards for its first season. Competition is stiffer this year because long-running espionage drama The Americans ended, and its leads, Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys, may pick up the Emmys.

Here are the 2018 nominees in the major acting and TV show categories.

—

Drama series

The Americans

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Comedy series

Atlanta

Barry

Blackish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Glow

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Silicon Valley

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Lead actor, drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Ed Harris, Westworld

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Lead actress, drama

Claire Foy, The Crown

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black

Elizabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Keri Russell, The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Lead actor, comedy

Anthony Anderson, Blackish

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

William H. Macy, Shameless

Lead actress, comedy

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Allison Janney, Mom

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Blackish

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Supporting actor, drama

Nikolaj Coster-Waldeau, Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Matt Smith, The Crown

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale

Guest actor, drama

F. Murray Abraham, Homeland

Cameron Britton, Mindhunter

Matthew Goode, The Crown

Gerald McRaney, This Is Us

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Jimmi Simpson, Westworld

Supporting actress, drama

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Vanessa Kirby, The Crown

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Guest actress, drama

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Diana Rigg, Game of Thrones

Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder

Kelly Jernette, The Handmaid’s Tale

Viola Davis, Scandal

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale

Supporting actor, comedy

Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta

Henry Winkler, Barry

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Louis Anderson, Baskets

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Supporting actress, comedy

Zazie Beetz, Atlanta

Betty Gilpin, Glow

Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Megan Mullally, Will & Grace

Guest actor, comedy

Sterling K. Brown, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Bill Hader, Saturday Night Live

Donald Glover, Saturday Night Live

Bryan Cranston, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Katt Williams, Atlanta

Guest actress, comedy

Tina Fey, Saturday Night Live

Tiffany Haddish, Saturday Night Live

Wanda Sykes, Blackish

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Molly Shannon, Will & Grace

Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Variety talk series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Variety sketch series

At Home With Amy Sedaris

Drunk History

I Love You America

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

Tracey Ullman’s Show

Reality-competition series

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Reality host(s)

W. Kamau Bell, United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell

RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen’s Game of Games

Jane Lynch, Hollywood Game Night

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, Project Runway

Limited series

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Genius: Picasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose

TV movie

Fahrenheit 451

Flint

Paterno

The Tale

USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Lead actor, limited series or movie

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower

John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live

Jessie Plemons, Black Mirror

Lead actress, limited series or movie

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Laura Dern, The Tale

Michelle Dockery, Godless

Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult

Supporting actor, limited series or movie

Jeff Daniels, Godless

Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live

Rick Martin, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower

John Leguizamo, Waco

Supporting actress, limited series or movie

Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult

Letitia Wright, Black Museum (Black Mirror)

Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live

Merritt Wever, Godless

Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

—

The 70th Emmy Awards will telecast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, September 17 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. ‘Saturday Night Live’ stars Colin Jost and Michael Che will serve as co-hosts.