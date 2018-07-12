2018 Emmy Awards nominations: ‘Handmaid’s Tale,’ ‘Atlanta’ lead the pack
After a pretty remarkable year for television, this year’s Emmy Awards promise to be quite the show.
On Thursday morning, the 2018 Emmy nominations were announced at the Wolf Theatre at the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center.
The Handmaid’s Tale star Samira Wiley, along with The Blacklist actor Ryan Eggold, announced the nominees.
As expected, this year’s frontrunners include dark drama The Handmaid’s Tale, based on Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same name, and Donald Glover comedy Atlanta, which raked in accolades and awards for its first season. Competition is stiffer this year because long-running espionage drama The Americans ended, and its leads, Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys, may pick up the Emmys.
Here are the 2018 nominees in the major acting and TV show categories.
—
Drama series
The Americans
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Comedy series
Atlanta
Barry
Blackish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Glow
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Silicon Valley
The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Lead actor, drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Ed Harris, Westworld
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Lead actress, drama
Claire Foy, The Crown
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
Elizabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Keri Russell, The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Lead actor, comedy
Anthony Anderson, Blackish
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
William H. Macy, Shameless
Lead actress, comedy
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Allison Janney, Mom
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Blackish
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Supporting actor, drama
Nikolaj Coster-Waldeau, Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Matt Smith, The Crown
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale
Guest actor, drama
F. Murray Abraham, Homeland
Cameron Britton, Mindhunter
Matthew Goode, The Crown
Gerald McRaney, This Is Us
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Jimmi Simpson, Westworld
Supporting actress, drama
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Vanessa Kirby, The Crown
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Guest actress, drama
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Diana Rigg, Game of Thrones
Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder
Kelly Jernette, The Handmaid’s Tale
Viola Davis, Scandal
Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale
Supporting actor, comedy
Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta
Henry Winkler, Barry
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Louis Anderson, Baskets
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Supporting actress, comedy
Zazie Beetz, Atlanta
Betty Gilpin, Glow
Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Megan Mullally, Will & Grace
Guest actor, comedy
Sterling K. Brown, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Bill Hader, Saturday Night Live
Donald Glover, Saturday Night Live
Bryan Cranston, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Katt Williams, Atlanta
Guest actress, comedy
Tina Fey, Saturday Night Live
Tiffany Haddish, Saturday Night Live
Wanda Sykes, Blackish
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Molly Shannon, Will & Grace
Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Variety talk series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Variety sketch series
At Home With Amy Sedaris
Drunk History
I Love You America
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
Tracey Ullman’s Show
Reality-competition series
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Reality host(s)
W. Kamau Bell, United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell
RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen’s Game of Games
Jane Lynch, Hollywood Game Night
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, Project Runway
Limited series
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Genius: Picasso
Godless
Patrick Melrose
TV movie
Fahrenheit 451
Flint
Paterno
The Tale
USS Callister (Black Mirror)
Lead actor, limited series or movie
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower
John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live
Jessie Plemons, Black Mirror
Lead actress, limited series or movie
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Laura Dern, The Tale
Michelle Dockery, Godless
Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult
Supporting actor, limited series or movie
Jeff Daniels, Godless
Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live
Rick Martin, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower
John Leguizamo, Waco
Supporting actress, limited series or movie
Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult
Letitia Wright, Black Museum (Black Mirror)
Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live
Merritt Wever, Godless
Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
—
The 70th Emmy Awards will telecast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, September 17 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. ‘Saturday Night Live’ stars Colin Jost and Michael Che will serve as co-hosts.Follow @CJancelewicz
