September 17, 2018 6:59 pm
Updated: September 17, 2018 8:25 pm

Emmy Awards 2018: The best and worst red carpet looks

By National Online Journalist, Smart Living  Global News

Scarlett Johansson attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theatre on Sept. 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

John Shearer/Getty Images
Known as the Oscars of television, the Emmy Awards bring out the best and brightest stars of the small screen. And they, in turn, always deliver with high fashion that often pushes the envelope in ways that the silver screen’s red carpet does not.

The stakes are high this year, with gripping and groundbreaking series vying for the golden-winged statuette. With both established television networks as well as streaming services creating original and highly-acclaimed scripted series, the red carpet will be as star-studded as any other, catapulting this otherwise secondary awards show to prime time status.

Big names often bring big fashion statements, and the 2018 Emmys red carpet did not disappoint. Here are the best and worst dressed of the evening.

Best dressed

Sandra Oh

Yara Shahidi

Tracee Ellis Ross

Thandie Newton

Matt Lintz

Keri Russell

Sarah Silverman

Letitia Wright

Jessica Biel

Michelle Wolf

Lonnie Chavis

Issa Rae

Regina King

Louise Roe

Noah Schnapp

Scarlett Johansson

Worst dressed

Darren Criss

Chrissy Teigen

Tina Fey

Tiffany Haddish

Suzanne Cryer

Alexis Bledel

Carol Kane

Amanda Brugel

