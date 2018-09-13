Steve Irwin’s children, Bindi and Robert, announce new nature show, ‘Crikey! It’s the Irwins’

The Irwins are headed to Animal Planet on Oct. 28 with their new show, Crikey! It’s The Irwins.

Bindi Irwin took to Twitter to announce the news, with the trailer for the new series.

“‘Crikey! It’s The Irwins!’ I am so happy to announce that our brand new Animal Planet series will be airing on October 28th. We can’t wait to share our story with you as we continue Dad’s important work. This feels like a beautiful new life chapter. I hope to see you there,” she tweeted.

READ MORE: ‘Crocodile Hunter’ Steve Irwin’s family returning to TV

‘Crikey! It’s The Irwins!’

I am so happy to announce that our brand new Animal Planet series will be airing on October 28th. 🐊🌿 We can’t wait to share our story with you as we continue Dad’s important work. This feels like a beautiful new life chapter. I hope to see you there. pic.twitter.com/je5VqCe4aG — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) September 11, 2018

The teaser trailer features 20-year-old Bindi, and her brother, Robert, 14, and their mother, Terri Irwin, 54. The show comes 12 years after the death of Bindi and Robert’s father and Terri’s husband, Steve Irwin.

Steve, also known as The Crocodile Hunter, was a nature nut and an internationally known fixture on the channel. He was killed by a stingray barb through the chest in 2006 while shooting an underwater documentary film in his native Australia. The cameraman with Irwin at the time claimed the popular TV personality was stung “hundreds of times.”

READ MORE: Terri Irwin remembers late husband Steve Irwin on 25th wedding anniversary

Crikey! It’s The Irwins was originally announced in October 2017. The teaser trailer shows the family working with animals like rhinos and tigers at the Australia Zoo, where Steve and Terri worked before his death.

“We’re all about carrying on in our dad’s footsteps,” Bindi says in the trailer.

“And now, you are going to be part of the Irwin family,” Robert says at the end of the trailer.

READ MORE: Bindi Irwin honours late father Steve Irwin on his 55th birthday

The new series will mark the first time the Irwin family has appeared together on Animal Planet in more than a decade since The Crocodile Hunter, which ran from 1996 to 2007.

Since Steve’s accident, the Irwin kids have grown up and continued their parents’ legacy of embracing nature in all its forms.

Bindi has followed in her father’s footsteps by helping to contribute to wildlife preservation and conservation. She donates 10 per cent of all her earnings to Wildlife Warriors, a charity founded by her family in 2002.

She hosted the Discovery Kids series, Bindi, the Jungle Girl and co-created a series of books called Bindi Wildlife Adventures.

In October 2014, she was awarded Young Conservationist of the Year by the Australian Geographic Society. Bindi also won Season 21 of reality TV show Dancing With the Stars, along with her partner, Derek Hough.

Robert has hosted the wildlife series Wild But True on Discovery Kids and joined Jimmy Fallon on his late-night show to introduce the host to some exotic animals.

—With files from Chris Jancelewicz