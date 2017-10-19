‘Crocodile Hunter’ Steve Irwin’s family returning to TV

Eleven years after Steve Irwin‘s death, his widow Terri and their two children, Bindi and Robert, will be returning to TV to create nature shows and projects for Animal Planet.

The three Irwins will be “global ambassadors” for Discovery Communications, which owns Animal Planet. They happily announced the news in a video posted to Bindi’s Instagram account.

“We’re so excited to be returning to Animal Planet and our wonderful Discovery Communications family,” Robert says in the video.

“Watch out for next year,” adds Bindi. “We have wonderful new adventures coming to your television screen.”

“It all started in 1996 with The Crocodile Hunter, and now the Irwin family is back!” exclaims Terri.



Irwin, also known as ‘The Crocodile Hunter,’ was a nature nut and an internationally known fixture on the channel. He was killed by a stingray barb through the chest in 2006 while shooting an underwater documentary film in his native Australia. The cameraman with Irwin at the time claimed the popular TV personality was stung “hundreds of times.”

Since that unfortunate accident, the Irwin kids have grown up and continue their parents’ legacy of embracing nature in all its forms.

Bindi, now 19, has followed in her father’s footsteps by helping to contribute to wildlife preservation and conservation. She donates 10 per cent of all her earnings to Wildlife Warriors, a charity founded by her family in 2002.

In October 2014, she was awarded Young Conservationist of the Year by the Australian Geographic Society.

Completely separate from nature, Bindi also won Season 21 of reality TV show Dancing With the Stars, along with her partner, Derek Hough.

Robert, who’s still rather young at 13 years of age, recently appeared on The Tonight Show with wild animals in tow. His Instagram account (with a whopping 316,000 followers) is mostly pictures of animals and nature.

The two children frequently post photos of their father to social media, often on birthdays and special occasions.

The Crocodile Hunter TV show ran from 1996 until 2007.