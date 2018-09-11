Halifax police investigating alleged weapons complaint

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a weapons complaint they received on Tuesday.

Police say that at approximately 5:55 p.m., officers responded to the 200-block of Main Street for a complaint of a man who was sprayed with a sensory irritant by another male.

Witnesses at the scene told police that the man may have had a firearm.

Police say their suspect allegedly fled the scene in a white car.

As the result of a preliminary investigation, police checked a residence in the 0-100 block of Rosedale Avenue for the suspect but was not able to locate the man.

Police say their investigation is in the initial stages and are asking for anyone with information on the incident to call them at 902-490-5020 or contact Crime Stoppers.

