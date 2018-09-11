Canada
September 11, 2018 3:20 pm

Three charged after suspicious fire at abandoned diner in Springhill

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

FILE -- Police say another man may also face charges in connection with the fire.

A man in his 20s and two teenagers are facing arson charges in connection with a suspicious fire at an abandoned diner in Springhill, N.S., last month.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the fire at the old Lamp Cabin Dining Room and Lounge happened around 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 3.

Police say the fire was deemed suspicious, and a search of a Springhill home on Sept. 4 led to the arrest of one of the suspects.

The two other suspects from Springhill were arrested the same day, according to police.

Donald Forbes, 26, has been charged with arson, break and enter, two counts of possession of stolen property and unsafe storage of a firearm.

Two 17-year-old boys have been charged with break and enter and arson.

Forbes appeared in Amherst provincial court on Sept. 5 and was released on conditions. He’s scheduled to reappear in court on Oct. 1.

The two teens have also been released on conditions and are scheduled to appear in Amherst youth court on Dec. 5.

Police say another man may also face charges in connection with the fire.

