2 north Edmonton schools evacuated due to gas leak

Two north Edmonton schools that share a schoolyard were evacuated Tuesday morning after a gas leak was detected nearby.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said crews, including a HAZMAT team, responded at 9:16 a.m MT for a ruptured gas line.

Both Caernarvon School and Katherine Therrien Catholic School near 150 Avenue and 118 Street were evacuated, according to Edmonton Catholic Schools spokeswoman Lori Nagy.

As of 10 a.m., Edmonton Fire Rescue had cleared Katherine Therrien School and students were allowed to go back inside.

The parents of the 390 students who were evacuated from Caernarvon were asked to pick up their kids.

Edmonton Public Schools said students from Caernarvon were taken to the gym at Katherine Therrien at first, as it was not known how long it would be until they could return to their own school.

No students were treated or taken to hospital.

Parents have been notified and Edmonton Public Schools said updates would be sent out via their alert system.

ATCO said the gas line was hit by a contractor who was working in the area Tuesday morning. As of 11:15 a.m. the gas had been turned off, but there was no timeline for how long the repairs would take.

