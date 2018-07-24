Broken gas line prompts evacuation of 2 Edmonton homes

A couple of Edmonton homes were evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a three-inch gas line was broken near Connors Road.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) said crews were called just before 1 p.m. to Connors Road and 95 Street.

An EFRS spokesperson said a backhoe hit the gas line.

Two homes were evacuated and other neighbours were told to keep their windows closed while repairs were done.

The incident also caused traffic delays in the area.

ATCO said there was some construction work being done in an alley in the area when the line was hit.

The company said repairs had not been started as of 2:30 p.m. but would begin shortly.

ATCO said road closures would be in place between 93 Avenue and 95 Avenue for some time. It could not say how long they would last.

A spokeswoman said a seniors home in the area was impacted by the gas line being cut but ATCO was going to make sure it would have continuous natural gas supply while repairs to the line were done.

With files from Eileen Bell