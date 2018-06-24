Nova Scotia RCMP investigating fire that destroyed Springhill playground

Nova Scotia RCMP are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a fire that destroyed playground equipment in Springhill, N.S., on Friday.

Police say that shortly before midnight, officers and members of the Springhill Fire Department responded to multiple 911 calls about the playground at a public park on Mechanic Street.

The calls reported that the playground equipment was on fire.

“This playground was built by the community, for the community,” RCMP spokesperson Const. Travise Dow said.

“Such actions have an impact on the children who use it and the adults who worked hard to build it.”

The Mounties say their investigation is ongoing and are asking for the public’s help in locating suspects.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 902-597-3779 or to contact Crime Stoppers.