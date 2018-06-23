Man in wheelchair struck by vehicle along Bedford Highway

A man who requires a wheelchair was sent to hospital on Friday after he was struck by a vehicle while in a marked crosswalk.

Halifax Regional Police say the incident happened just after 5 p.m.

Police say the man in the wheelchair was travelling from the Bedford Highway onto Rocky Lake Drive when he was struck.

“A vehicle was turning onto Rocky Lake Drive from the Bedford Highway striking the man in the wheelchair,” police said in a news release Friday.

The 56-year-old victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was issued a ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.