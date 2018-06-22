Crime
June 22, 2018 12:49 pm

N.S. RCMP investigating more acts of ‘senseless’ vandalism

By Online Producer  Global News

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating more cases of vandalism, this time in Lower Sackville.

Courtesy: Nova Scotia RCMP
Vandalism has once again struck the Halifax area, and police are hoping the public will be able to help point them to who’s responsible.

Police say this church was vandalized early Wednesday morning.

Courtesy: Nova Scotia RCMP

Nova Scotia RCMP say sometime between midnight and 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, two suspects were seen by security camera at a church in the 200 block of Sackville Drive, using spray foam on doors and spray paint on the exterior the church.

Derogatory comments were smeared across the church.

“This is not art. This is a poor excuse for attention,” said Cpl. Dal Hutchinson of Halifax District RCMP, in a statement. “There are more appropriate ways to express yourself. This is not one of them.”

Two other churches in the Halifax Regional Municipality were also vandalized.

St. Theresa’s Church in Halifax was vandalized

Reynold Gregor/Global News
The door to St. Theresa’s Church was also vandalized.

Reynold Gregor/Global News
Mount Olivet was reportedly vandalized on the evening of June 17 or the early morning of June 18.

Reynold Gregor/Global News

Religious statues in the Mount Olivet Cemetery in west-end Halifax received “extensive” spray paint damage sometime during the evening of June 17 or early hours of June 18, said the Catholic Archdiocese of Halifax-Yarmouth in a release on Monday.

The cemetery’s columbarium — used to publicly store funerary urns — along with the signage, was also spray-painted.

Police are asking anyone with information on the acts of vandalism to come forward.

