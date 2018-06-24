Halifax traffic stop results in break-in, theft charges

A traffic stop in Dartmouth on Saturday night has resulted in multiple charges for two men.

Halifax Regional Police say that officers attempted to stop a vehicle behind 29 Primrose Street at approximately 11:43 p.m., when both occupants ran from the vehicle.

Police say they were located a short distance away with several sets of keys on them.

Officers say they determined that the keys came from a business in the 100 block of Wyse Road and that the business had been broken into.

Two adult men were charged with break-in, theft and possession of stolen property.

Their names and ages have not been released.

One man is scheduled to appear in court on Monday while the other will answer the charges at a later date.