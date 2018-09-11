Canada
September 11, 2018 11:13 am

Police investigating after inmate sent to hospital in Dartmouth

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News
File/ Global News
A A

A 29-year-old inmate at Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility has been sent to the hospital after he was found unresponsive in his cell on Monday.

In a news release, the justice department said the inmate was found unresponsive at about 9:30 p.m.

READ MORE: New Brunswick inmate out on early release dies in collision

Staff immediately began CPR and called for an ambulance, according to the release.

It’s currently not known why the inmate was found unresponsive, but Halifax Regional Police are investigating.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility
Dartmouth
EHS
Halifax Regional Police
Inmate
Nova Scotia
Prison

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News