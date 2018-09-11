Police investigating after inmate sent to hospital in Dartmouth

A 29-year-old inmate at Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility has been sent to the hospital after he was found unresponsive in his cell on Monday.

In a news release, the justice department said the inmate was found unresponsive at about 9:30 p.m.

Staff immediately began CPR and called for an ambulance, according to the release.

It’s currently not known why the inmate was found unresponsive, but Halifax Regional Police are investigating.