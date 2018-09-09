New Brunswick inmate out on early release dies in fatal collision

A New Brunswick inmate out on early release died as the result of a fatal collision between a pedestrian and a car on Friday. New Brunswick’s Department of Justice and Public Safety says that Alisha Paul, 27, died after having been given an early release under conditions. Paul’s sentence was set to expire at 12 a.m. Saturday. Story continues below READ MORE: Woman, 27, dies after being struck by pickup truck in Fredericton area Justice and Public Safety say that the collision is being investigated by the RCMP.

RCMP confirmed that they are investigating a fatal collision of a woman who was struck by a pickup truck while crossing the old Trans Canada Highway on the Kingsclear First Nation on Friday but would not confirm her identity.

Cpl. J.F. Martel of West District RCMP told Global News on Saturday that the crash along Route 102 happened at around 9:45 p.m.

He said CPR and first aid were provided to the victim, but she died at the scene.

Martel says drugs, speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash. Martel told Global News that the investigation is ongoing but that charges are currently not expected.

“It happened in complete darkness,” he said. “It was pitch black and there are no street lights.”

Police say the speed limit in the area is 100 km/h and there are no crosswalks nearby, but there’s a popular convenience store and gas station near where the accident occurred.