September 7, 2018 2:51 pm

Woman seriously injured after driving motorcycle off cliff in Cape Breton

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Police believe the woman lost control of the bike, went over a nearby cliff, and fell 30 metres to the ground.

A woman from Prince Edward Island has been sent to hospital with serious injuries after she drove her motorcycle off a cliff in northern Cape Breton on Thursday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the crash along Meat Cove Road happened around just before 6 p.m.

Police believe the woman lost control of the bike, went over a nearby cliff, and fell 30 metres to the ground.

The motorcycle came to rest approximately 10 metres from where the woman landed, according to police.

A family member of the woman was able to slide down the cliff and assist her. She was sent to Bay St. Lawrence by a civilian boat, transferred by ambulance to local hospital then airlifted for further medical treatment.

