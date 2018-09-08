Woman, 27, dies after being struck by pickup truck in Fredericton area

A 27-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a pickup truck while crossing the old Trans-Canada Highway on the Kingsclear First Nation Friday night.

Cpl. J.F. Martel of West District RCMP tells Global News that the crash along Route 102 happened at around 9:45 p.m.

He says CPR and first aid were provided to the victim, but she died at the scene.

READ MORE: Man charged after assault of crossing guard in Halifax

Martel says drugs, speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.

Though the matter still remains under investigation, Martel says charges are currently not expected.

“It happened in complete darkness,” he said. “It was pitch black and there are no street lights.”

READ MORE: Woman seriously injured after driving motorcycle off cliff in Cape Breton

Police say the speed limit in the area is 100 km/h and there are no crosswalks nearby, but there’s a popular convenience store and gas station near where the accident occurred.