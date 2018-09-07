Man charged after assault of crossing guard in Halifax

A 55-year-old man is facing charges following an altercation with a crossing guard in Halifax on Friday.

Halifax Regional Police say at around 9 a.m., officers responded to an alleged assault on Lacewood Drive near Clayton Park Drive.

Police say a crossing guard was trying to help pedestrians cross the street when a man who was also crossing became confrontational.

“The man then proceeded to physically assault the crossing guard before leaving the area,” police said in a news release Friday.

The man was located a short distance away and arrested.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date to face charges of assault and property damage.