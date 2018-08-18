Canada
August 18, 2018 3:58 pm

Alleged assault outside bar on Argyle Street results in charges

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Police say the victim was treated at the scene and released.

Two men are facing charges after an early-morning fight outside a Halifax bar on Friday.

Halifax Regional Police say officers responded to a report of an altercation around 2:30 a.m. involving three men in the area of Prince and Argyle streets.

Police believe one man was being assaulted by two others.

The 20-year-old victim from Truro was treated and released without a hospital trip, according to police.

A 19-year-old man from Halifax and 20-year-old man from Dartmouth have been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

They are scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date.
