Man assaulted, robbed of backpack in Bedford

Halifax Regional Police are looking for a man who assaulted another man in Bedford early Saturday morning.

Police say just before 12:30 a.m., a man was walking on Nine Mile Drive when he was approached by another male who demanded his backpack.

Police say the victim was assaulted and had his backpack, which contained personal items, stolen.

Officers and a K9 unit searches the search for the suspect but were unable to locate him.

The suspect is described as a white man, 5’10” with a medium build. He was wearing a grey ROOTS hoodie and blue jeans.

Police say the victim was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.