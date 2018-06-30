Halifax police place two in custody after alleged robbery

Halifax Regional Police have two people in custody after an alleged robbery at an apartment complex in Dartmouth on Friday.

Police say officers responded to reports of a robbery at an apartment building in the 250 block of Victoria Road at 6:15 p.m.

READ MORE: Police investigating drive-by shooting in Dartmouth

A man and a woman had allegedly entered an apartment and were confronted by a tenant.

The suspects then assaulted the tenant before fleeing on foot with a laptop, debit card and medication. No one was injured during the incident.

Officers searched the area for the suspects and located them both in the 240 block of Victoria Road.

READ MORE: N.S. grad party sends 2 to hospital, adult fined for allowing underage drinking

A 46-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman, both from Dartmouth, have now been charged with robbery and are being held for court on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call police at 902-490-5020 or to contact Crime Stoppers.