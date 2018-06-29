N.S. grad party sends 2 to hospital, adult fined for allowing underage drinking

A Nova Scotia man has been fined for allowing underage drinking on his property, after a grad party sent two teens to hospital.

RCMP say they responded to a complaint at 10:30 p.m. on June 16 at a home on Haddon Hill Road in Chester.

The complaint was initially about a “heavily-intoxicated male passed out” at the residence, but officers arrived to find upwards of 60 young people in a field at the location.

READ: Should parents let underage teens drink at home? 50% do, survey says

A news release from the RCMP describes the teens as being in “various levels of intoxication due to alcohol consumption.”

An 18-year-old boy and an 18-year-old girl were taken by ambulance to the South Shore Regional Hospital for treatment because of their level of intoxication.

A 19-year-old man was arrested for causing a disturbance and later released.

WATCH: Breathalyzers at prom?

“Police are reminding those thinking of hosting parties to consider the risks and liabilities involved,” the news release reads.

“Underage drinking is a serious matter and Lunenburg District RCMP will be holding property owners accountable for allowing youth to consume alcohol on their property.”

The 46-year-old property owner was issued a summary offence ticket under the Nova Scotia Liquor Control Act for permitting drunkenness at the party on his property.