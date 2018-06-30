Halifax Regional Police investigating drive-by shooting in Dartmouth

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) are continuing to investigate a shooting that took place in Dartmouth on Friday evening.

Police say multiple officers responded to the 60 Block of Jackson Road at 8:54 p.m., to a report of gunshots fired from a small two-door white vehicle.

Officers were not able to locate the suspects or vehicle but continued to search throughout the evening.

Police have issued descriptions of two suspects; a black male with long curly hair wearing a dark shirt and a black male.

HRP say that they have no age or further clothing description for either suspect at this time.

Both suspects allegedly fled in the small two-door white vehicle.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact police at 902-490-5020 or to contact Crime Stoppers.