August 20, 2018 11:44 am

Suspect in assault on Halifax bus driver turns himself in

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

FILE - On August 14 at 11:55 p.m., officers responded to the 5700-block of South Street for a report of a Halifax Transit bus driver who had been assaulted.

Alexander Quon/Global News
Halifax Regional Police have charged a man in relation to an assault on a bus driver.

Police were initially called just before midnight on Aug. 14 to the 5700-block of South Street. It was reported a suspect had assaulted the Halifax Transit driver after refusing to pay his fare. The suspect left before police arrived and the driver was treated at the scene by EHS for non-life-threatening injuries.

On. Aug. 17, police released images of the suspect taken from surveillance cameras on the bus.

That same day, a 22-year-old Halifax man turned himself in to police and was charged with assault.

He will be appearing Halifax Provincial Court at a later date.

