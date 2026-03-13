Halifax gathers to honour Africville activist known for decades-long protest

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More than a hundred people gathered in Halifax on Friday to honour the life of longtime Africville activist Eddie Carvery.

Carvery became widely known for his decades-long protest on the former site of Africville, a historically Black community that was bulldozed by the City of Halifax in the late 1960s.

The funeral was held at New Horizon Baptist Church, where family, friends and community members filled the building to celebrate the life of the 79-year-old, who died in February after years of health issues.

Carvery held Canada’s longest recorded protest beginning in 1970.

He maintained a protest camp on the waterfront land for more than five decades, pushing for a public inquiry and reparations for former residents.

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He stayed on the site in a trailer for decades, despite several attempts by municipal officials to relocate him throughout the years.

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While his camp took on many forms, his mission never changed.

His family said the fight to preserve Africville’s history defined much of his life.

Reverend Grace Skeir of New Horizon Baptist Church said Carvery dedicated much of his time to ensuring the community would never be forgotten.

“That’s what Eddie was fighting for,” Skeir said. “He wanted people to know that Africville was a vibrant community.”

His grandson, Eddie Carvery III, said his grandfather spent decades fighting for recognition and justice for the community.

“He was on the front lines since 1970, fighting for his people, not only for remembrance, but to come back to our land,” he said.

Those who spoke at Friday’s service said his persistence helped ensure Africville’s story would not be forgotten.

“I think with Eddie’s passing, people are going to become even more galvanised to achieve what he set out to do,” said his brother Irvine Carvery.

Family members said Carvery will be remembered not only as an activist, but also as a devoted father, grandfather and uncle.

Relatives say they intend to carry on his work advocating for the Africville community and its legacy.

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– With files from Global News’ Ella McDonald