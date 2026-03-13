Alberta connections abound as Team Canada faces U.S. in World Baseball Classic

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Canada. The United States. A big sporting event with more than just winning a game on the line.

It’s a tale that fans on both sides have seen play out dozens of times before, but usually when it happens, the playing surface is a sheet of ice.

This time, the two nations will be facing off in the quarterfinal round of the World Baseball Classic (WBC) as Canada looks to advance further than they’ve ever gone in the tournament.

In the heart of Southern Alberta’s baseball community, there will be lots to cheer for — including the man taking the ball for Team Canada to start the game, Michael Soroka.

The Calgary native has appeared in 91 games in Major League Baseball (MLB) over his career, but Friday’s game could be his biggest start yet.

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“I’m just really excited for him,” explained Chris Reitsma, Soroka’s former coach with the Webber Academy Wildcats. “Extremely excited for baseball in our country. It means a lot to see these kids do well.”

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It’s already been a historic tournament for the Canadian side, which advanced past pool play in the international tournament for the first time following a 7-2 win over Cuba on Wednesday.

A big part of this year’s success has been on the mound — the team’s Earned Run Average of 2.38 is by far their best mark in their sixth time at the WBC.

Once Soroka leaves the mound, Manager Ernie Whitt may opt to give the ball to a reliever affectionately known as “Tugboat,” Matt Wilkinson.

Before being drafted by the MLB’s Cleveland Guardians in 2023, Wilkinson honed his craft just south of Calgary with the Okotoks Dawgs of the Western Canadian Baseball League.

“He was pretty advanced for his age when he came here,” said Lou Pote, Dawgs head coach. “Every time he pitched for the academy he was unbelievable… we’re not surprised here.”

“For our guys in the academy to see those guys performing on the big stage, it gives them something to shoot for.”

A win against Team USA — which is heavily favoured — would not be unprecedented.

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Despite a 1-4 record against the Americans at the WBC, their first-ever meeting in the tournament was a 8-6 victory for Canada in 2006.

Reitsma was a part of that 2006 team.

“It’s an honour to be able to play the game… to play it at a high level and play for your country is pretty special,” Reitsma said.

“I hope (young baseball players) are saying ‘I can do that one day.'”