Geoffrey Owens, shamed ‘Cosby Show’ actor, offered job by Tyler Perry

Former Cosby Show actor Geoffrey Owens expressed his gratitude for all the support he has received after being shamed for working at a New Jersey Trader Joe’s last week.

Owens played Elvin Tibideaux, the husband of Sondra, the eldest daughter of Bill Cosby’s character on the TV show. Photos showed him working the register at a New Jersey Trader Joe’s, “Geoffrey” on his name tag. He said he no longer works there due to the unwanted attention he received.

Director Tyler Perry told Owens to “join” him on set and the actor responded, calling Perry’s invitation “kind of cool.”

“That was kind of cool,” Owens told Entertainment Tonight (ET). “I mean, that kind of sounded like he was saying, ‘Come work with me.’ I’m so, like, skeptical. Like, really? Are you actually saying come work with me? Because we’ve never worked together before. So, that’s a very, very generous thing for him to say. And we’ll see what happens with that. But, that’s encouraging.”

“#GeoffreyOwens I’m about to start shootings OWN’s number one drama next week! Come join us!!! I have so much respect for people who hustle between gigs. The measure of a true artist,” Perry tweeted Owens on Sept. 4.

#GeoffreyOwens I’m about to start shootings OWN’s number one drama next week! Come join us!!! I have so much respect for people who hustle between gigs. The measure of a true artist. — Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) September 4, 2018

Owens also admitted to ET that he hasn’t actually seen any of Perry’s TV shows.

“This is going to sound funny. I’m not a TV watcher,” Owens said. “Never have been. I remember the day that my first Cosby Show aired back in ’85! I didn’t even… I barely owned a television. We had to borrow my brother’s TV and set it up. It was this little, dinky thing with the satellite, the little rabbit ears and stuff, in order to watch my first show. I’ve never been a television watcher.”

Owens also said that he would rather earn a role than have it be handed to him since the pictures of him bagging groceries went viral.

“I don’t expect to be offered things,” he explained. “It would be lovely as one of the results of this, some doors open in terms of giving me the opportunity to audition. That, I would appreciate — always, as all actors do. I don’t necessarily feel comfortable being given things as a result of this.”

He continued: “I like the idea of, you know, put me in the room with everyone else and see if I’m the right one for the job.”

Owens said he enjoyed working at Trade Joe’s but he decided to quit after his story went viral.

“I felt like just for my personal sake, my dignity and my emotional well being, I didn’t want to be in the store while I felt like people might be staking out the place as they did, actually,” he explained. “People came to the store and they were staking it out and stuff. I didn’t feel like that was going to be good for my spiritual being, so I felt like I needed to at least temporarily step out, and I think that was the wise thing to do, actually.”

“It’s been surreal,” he said on Good Morning America on Tuesday. “It’s been non-stop contact and emails, phone calls, texts and interviews. It’s actually bizarre — a lot of fun though.”

He also stressed that “every job is worthwhile and valuable,” adding that what’s important is the honour of the working person and the dignity of the work.

“There is no job that’s better than another,” he said. “It may pay better, it may have better benefits, it may look better on paper. But it’s not better. Every job is worthwhile.”

Owens said people had recognized him in the past at the store and that it was never an issue, noting they were “very, very cool about it.” The 57-year-old actor said he hasn’t had an acting job that lasted more than 10 weeks since leaving The Cosby Show, but has taught acting at Yale and worked other jobs related to entertainment.

“I wanted a job where I could have some flexibility” if auditions or other matters came up, Owen said. “I didn’t advertise it, not because I was ashamed of it, but because I didn’t want the acting community to think that I wasn’t pursuing acting anymore.”

The woman who submitted the photos seemed stunned to see someone from such a popular show doing that type of work.

But several actors pointed out they have to make a living between gigs and places that offer health insurance are especially attractive.

Actor and former professional football player Terry Crews tweeted that he swept floors after the NFL and “if need be, I’d do it again.”

I swept floors AFTER the @NFL. If need be, I’d do it again. Good honest work is nothing to be ashamed of. https://t.co/8mseCpaIqz — terrycrews (@terrycrews) September 2, 2018

Actor Blair Underwood tweeted that Owens is “being a man in doing what he needs to do to provide for himself and his family.”

#NOSHAME in good, honest, hard work. He’s being a man in doing what he needs to do to provide for himself and his family. Much respect to you Sir! https://t.co/rQoNdnj6bd — Blair Underwood (@BlairUnderwood) September 2, 2018

Many others fellow actors defended Owens on social media.

There is ZERO shame in having a job. The shame here is this organization making this a story. https://t.co/T65UhRK2YP — Glasper’s Beef Patty Chef (@questlove) September 3, 2018

The two women who took his picture while he was working at Trader Joe’s….look what y’all have done! What you meant for evil has turned around for #GeoffreyOwens good! God will bless you (Geoffrey) in front of your enemies. God NEVER fails! https://t.co/ku5H81QkOv — Michelle Williams (@RealMichelleW) September 4, 2018

I don’t know #GeoffreyOwens I know this – Almost every successful actor, singer, athlete or celebrity, is one lucky (unlucky) break away from bagging groceries themselves. Few would admit it. Fewer humble enough to do it.#RealLife > #FakeLife#TraderJoes > #CosbyShow — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) September 2, 2018

Just so simple and eloquent and on point. Thank you, sir. #GeoffreyOwens https://t.co/QT24oGIMQU — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 4, 2018

#LaborDay celebrates the value of our country’s workers; I’m just so sad to hear that an American felt the need to “expose” a man for working hard. I wish there were more people with as much integrity as #GeoffreyOwens. Love you, Geoff – keep shining!! https://t.co/N5jP7CAvVq — Halle Berry (@halleberry) September 3, 2018

So, 26 years after one TV job, this guy looks differently (shock) and is earning an honest living at a Trader Joe’s. The people taking his picture and passing judgment are trash. https://t.co/OUbOORk6jW — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) September 1, 2018

OUR community needs to employ #GeoffreyOwens for this disrespectful Fox News post. This attempt to humiliate a man earning an honest living is pathetic.

“We’re all we got.” pic.twitter.com/JsJIqZ4ts3 — Isaac Hayes III (@IsaacHayes3) September 1, 2018

My respect to actor #GeoffreyOwens, who found honest work between gigs. As @FoxNews will tell you, all actors, when not acting, seal themselves in protein-solution "shame pods" until re-activated by the Council of Casting. Geoffrey had the courage to stand up to the Council. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 3, 2018

Owens was most recently in an episode of Elementary and finished a movie called Impossible Monsters.

“No one should feel sorry for me,” he said. “I’ve had a great life, a great career.”

—With files from the Associated Press