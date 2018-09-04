Gord Downie fans freaked out by ghostly image in smoke at Burning Man

Burning Man attendees captured a spooky image they say looks like former Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie at the annual art and music celebration in Nevada.

Over the weekend, a Tragically Hip fan posted an image on a Hip fan forum Facebook page of the annual Burning Man festival in Black Rock Desert.

The photo shows the traditional Galaxia temple going up in flames to close out the festival, and some Hip fans say they can see Downie amongst the smoke and fire.

“I can’t even believe this image from the man burn last night, just look at all the spirits in the flames!” Paula Kim Derring wrote. “I am in awe!”

Fans were quick to point out “I see Gord” in the ghostly image. The purported “figure” resembles the former singer wearing his iconic feather hats from The Tragically Hip’s final tour.

“I see him there…clear as day..be still my heart,” Jill Lutes commented.

Before the burn, Derring said on the fan forum that she attached a photo of Downie to the temple that was taken during the Edmonton stop on the Man Machine Poem tour.

Downie passed away on Oct. 17, 2017 after a battle with brain cancer. The singer was 53.

Every year, nearly 70,000 people make the pilgrimage to Black Rock, which peaks with the traditional burning of a towering effigy.