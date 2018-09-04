Colton Underwood revealed as next ‘Bachelor’

Colton Underwood is the next Bachelor.

On Tuesday’s episode of Good Morning America, ABC announced that Underwood is the show’s newest leading man.

*SPOILER ALERT* The moment we've been waiting for…

Meet your new Bachelor! 🌹 pic.twitter.com/hLzXiOqDE3 — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) September 4, 2018

The former NFL player made headlines after Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette for revealing that he’s a virgin and that he dated former Bachelor contestant Tia Booth — who appeared on season 22 of The Bachelor as a contestant for Arie Luyendyk Jr. — before joining the reality show.

READ MORE: ‘The Bachelorette’ finale: Becca Kufrin chooses controversial winner

The pair reconnected on the newest season of Bachelor in Paradise but broke up on Monday evening’s episode.

“We are finally on the same page for the first time in our relationship and we are just good friends,” he told GMA host Michael Strahan.

“I’m very excited,” Underwood told Strahan. “‘Third time’s a charm.’ That’s what they say, right? That’s what I’m hoping for.”

WATCH BELOW: The latest on The Bachelor

He added that what he’s “looking forward to most” is getting engaged by the end of his season, “and just getting married shortly after that.”

READ MORE: ‘The Bachelorette’ star Colton Underwood cries over ‘cheap shots’ at his virginity in ‘Men Tell All’ special

Many fans of the show took to Twitter to discuss the new Bachelor.

PLEASE TELL ME WHY everyone is upset that Colton is the new bachelor? He respects women, has a charity that helps kids, and loves dogs. What more could you want?? #TheBachelor — A m b e r ♡ (@amberlgalloway) September 4, 2018

Ask me how upset I am that Colton is the new bachelor and not Jason — Haley (@Haley_Denton15) September 4, 2018

me when I found out pic.twitter.com/jm9fh7MCk2 — Haley (@Haley_Denton15) September 4, 2018

You guys… big news you may or may not care about: Colton is the new #Bachelor. pic.twitter.com/VjIdeRq1d1 — Dan Harland (@DanHarland) September 4, 2018

So I just found out @Colt3FIVE is going to be the new bachelor..how does one request a leave of absence from work to be a contestant? 😂#TheBachelor — Azra J (@Azra_J) September 4, 2018

Tia when she sees that Colton is the new #bachelor pic.twitter.com/ozHux4ozFC — Kelsey Boots (@kelseyboots) September 4, 2018

Colton is the new bachelor IM SO HAPPY😍 is it too late to sign up??? — ABIGAIL BURT (@aburt17) September 4, 2018

Congrats to my boy @Colt3FIVE on becoming the new #bachelor let the journey begin — Chris Randone (@ChrisRandone) September 4, 2018

New Bachelor. No Bueno. There were better choices. Colton has his looks going for him, but I am not a fan of his antics.#TheBachelor — Oh my … Goddess! (@LEISUREGODDESS) September 4, 2018

Colton is the new bachelor??? sign me up!!! pic.twitter.com/uCUS9fuXsz — bay (@bayleeturner_) September 4, 2018

Underwood’s season of The Bachelor premieres in January 2019.