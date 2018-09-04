Colton Underwood revealed as next ‘Bachelor’

Colton Underwood is the next Bachelor.
On Tuesday’s episode of Good Morning America, ABC announced that Underwood is the show’s newest leading man.
The former NFL player made headlines after Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette for revealing that he’s a virgin and that he dated former Bachelor contestant Tia Booth — who appeared on season 22 of The Bachelor as a contestant for Arie Luyendyk Jr. — before joining the reality show.
The pair reconnected on the newest season of Bachelor in Paradise but broke up on Monday evening’s episode.
“We are finally on the same page for the first time in our relationship and we are just good friends,” he told GMA host Michael Strahan.
“I’m very excited,” Underwood told Strahan. “‘Third time’s a charm.’ That’s what they say, right? That’s what I’m hoping for.”
He added that what he’s “looking forward to most” is getting engaged by the end of his season, “and just getting married shortly after that.”
Many fans of the show took to Twitter to discuss the new Bachelor.
Underwood's season of The Bachelor premieres in January 2019.
