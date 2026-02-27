Menu

Entertainment

Radiohead tells ICE ‘go f**k yourselves’ for using song in immigration video

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted February 27, 2026 4:14 pm
2 min read
FILE - In this April 14, 2012 file photo, Thom Yorke, left, and Jonny Greenwood of Radiohead perform during the band's headlining set at the 2012 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. View image in full screen
FILE - In this April 14, 2012 file photo, Thom Yorke, left, and Jonny Greenwood of Radiohead perform during the band's headlining set at the 2012 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File
Radiohead has released a joint statement condemning the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for using one of its songs in a promotional video for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations.

A spokesperson for the band told Variety on Friday, “It goes without saying it was without the band’s permission,” and shared a message from the group.

“We demand that the amateurs in control of the ICE social media account take it down. It ain’t funny, this song means a lot to us and other people, and you don’t get to appropriate it without a fight. Also, go f**k yourselves… Radiohead.”

The message came in response to the use of a version of the song Let Down, which was set to a video on ICE’s social media accounts showing footage of people the department claims are “illegal aliens” who are violent towards American citizens.

The caption reads, “Thousands of American families have been torn apart because of criminal, illegal alien violence. American citizens raped and murdered by those who have no right to be in our country. This is who we fight for. This is our why.”

Radiohead’s condemnation of the Trump administration’s use of its songs to promote its anti-immigration agenda follows a growing list of similar responses from other musicians.

In November 2025, Olivia Rodrigo wrote in a message to DHS after it used her song All American B–ch in a video portraying agents detaining immigrants, “Don’t ever use my songs to promote your racist, hateful propaganda.”

The audio has since been removed.

In December, Sabrina Carpenter called out ICE after it used her song Juno as the backing track to footage of immigrants being thrown to the ground and arrested.

“This video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda,’ she wrote on X.

She was later featured in another ICE video, which cut footage of her Saturday Night Live commercial and added an edited voiceover to make it seem as if she were arresting Marcello Hernández, an SNL cast member, for being “too illegal.”

As of this writing, DHS has not replied to Radiohead’s message.

